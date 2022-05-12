The Ozone Park Library is closed while the roof is being replaced and is set to open in the fall.
In the meantime, a plan to have mobile library service at Resorts World is in the works but not finalized and it is not directly linked to alleviating the loss of service due to the construction, a Queens Public Library spokesperson said.
The Ozone Park branch was closed at the start of the pandemic and then used for testing. It opened in October of 2020 for to-go service until April 2021 and was then used as a vaccination site. Then, the roof replacement project started.
“We are working on plans to have the mobile library at Resorts World for community outreach events this summer,” the spokesperson said. “We will provide details when they are finalized.”
The library encourages customers to visit the in Howard Beach and Lefferts Boulevard branches in the meantime.
In a recent Community Board 10 meeting, Chairperson Betty Braton mentioned the potential of mobile services, which she called “another example of Resorts World assisting the community.”
— Deirdre Bardolf
