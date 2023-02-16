South Queens is coming together once again to send help abroad to areas struck by tragedy — this time, in Turkey and Syria, following the Feb. 6 earthquake that killed more than 35,000 people.
The Ozone Park Residents Block Association, the Ozone Park Howard Beach Woodhaven Lions Club, the Deshi Senior Center, Bangladeshi American Community Development and Youth Services and Masjid Al Abidin mosque are coming together to collect necessities for victims.
Items being sought include blankets; tents; winter clothing such as jackets, gloves and headgear; over-the-counter medications like flu, cold and pain relievers; baby products like formula and diapers; and feminine hygiene products.
Items can be dropped off at the Deshi Senior Center, located at 83-10 Rockaway Blvd., on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Last year, the block association held a massive drive for Ukraine relief efforts. This time, the mosque will be coordinating the shipment abroad. Call (718) 641-0405 for more information.
— Deirdre Bardolf
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.