As food insecurity continues to rise in Ozone Park, the area’s civic organizations have steadfastly fought it back throughout the pandemic.
The Ozone Park Residents Block Association and the Cityline Ozone Park Civilian Patrol gave away 700 food boxes on Saturday, Aug. 8, the highest number they’ve ever provided in one day.
That is both an impressive achievement by the group and a grave sign of economic distress.
“I really think we’re going to hit a plateau this [coming] weekend since the unemployment stopped,” said OZPRBA President Sam Esposito about what he expects for next weekend, referring to the expiration of federal funding for those who lost their jobs.
Esposito estimated that the volunteers gave to 450 families in the process. They have been setting up a weekly food pantry every Saturday since the end of March at the Deshi Senior Center, 83-10 Rockaway Blvd.
The line for food grew so much that it wrapped around the block twice.
“We are really assuming that this is going to get worse in the coming weeks,” Esposito said.
On Saturday, they partnered with distributors Civic Foundation, Hungry Monk and GrowNYC to help provide the food. Esposito estimated that around 45 to 50 volunteers helped make the distribution possible as well.
Of the 700 boxes, 450 contained halal meals to cater to the needs of the neighborhood’s Muslim community.
