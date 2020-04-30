In many neighborhoods across the city, the COVID-19 crisis has given rise to improvised mutual aid organizations that are providing food and support for citizens in need. In some, like Ozone Park, instead of birthing new groups, it’s revealed the strength of established organizations.
When the city locked down, the Ozone Park Residents Block Association immediately snapped into action to coordinate 16 different community groups in a donation effort that provides between 250 and 350 bags of groceries per week to residents in need.
In addition to providing necessities, block association President Sam Esposito said that he has consciously worked to keep open a line of communication to the neighborhood’s large Bangladeshi population.
“Next week we assume is going to be more because some people didn’t get their checks. Some people have to pay rent,” said Esposito.
Esposito and OZPKRBA member Iqbal Ali initially planned to self-finance the grocery efforts, but have started collecting checks that go straight to the cost of food as more and more residents reached out, eager to contribute. That being said, Esposito said what he needs most are boots on the ground.
“We need volunteers,” said Esposito.
The block association can be reached at (718) 641-0405 or ozpkrba@aol.com.
The high level of coordination between the groups has helped the association target communities that may have otherwise slipped between the cracks. The OZPKRBA was uniquely situated to do the work because it has made previous strides to build a network that bridges diverse populations in the community.
“Before this pandemic took place, we did a collaboration of getting a lot of different types of organizations onto one board,” said Ali. “It’s easy for us to contact every organization and leaders.”
Though Ozone Park has not been hit by the virus as hard as some other parts of Queens, Esposito thinks it could have been much worse. At the block association’s virtual meeting on Wednesday, April 22, he criticized Mayor de Blasio’s lack of outreach to Ozone Park’s Bangladeshi community.
Esposito personally had warned Queens Borough Director Kevin Morris of the Mayor’s Community Affairs Unit on March 9 that de Blasio needed to make a concerted effort to reach the Muslim leaders in the area. Morris, who was attending the meeting, said that he had relayed that message but did not end up getting a response from the Mayor’s Office.
“You need someone from the Bengali community to come down here, hand out literature and express to these people that the mosques have to be closed,” said Esposito. “Somebody, and I don’t know who it was, dropped the ball. The Bengali community was never reached out to.”
In response, Esposito convened Bengali members of the association together to launch a coordinated effort to warn the area’s Muslim leaders about what was coming.
After Cuomo announced his PAUSE order on March 20, Esposito said that it still took a week for the Muslim leaders to shut down services by March 27.
“We are definitely going to have a meeting with the city when this is all over,” he said.
Since the closure of the mosques, Esposito added, he has been awed by the selflessness of the Bangladeshi community members who have volunteered to help the block association with their mutual aid efforts.
“They just care about helping people,” Esposito said.
