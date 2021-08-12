When book enthusiast and Ozone Park resident Kay Menashe founded a community library on the street, she did it because she wanted to fill the gap left by the city’s pandemic library closures. But her work did not go unnoticed.
Menashe got notified last Friday that she came in first place in a national contest celebrating everyday heroes from across the country. Sparkling Ice awarded her $7,500 as the winner in its “Cheers to Heroes” contest, which rewards community dedication.
Menashe said that when she receives the money in about six to eight weeks she will reward the library community with some prizes of her own. She’s planning to get some custom Ozone Park community library water bottles to give out and, of course, more books.
Menashe also wanted to thank some of the library’s volunteers, namely Janette Ramos and Franchesca Rothschild, who have stepped up to keep the library going over the summer. Menashe ran into some health problems that made her think she might have to stop the project, but community members have come forward and offered their time to collectively take on the work of running it.
“Everybody has been saying we’ll volunteer. We’ll help you, whatever you guys need,” said Menashe. “Everybody is banding together to help me, which is awesome.”
— Max Parrott
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.