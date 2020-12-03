The Our Neighbors Civic Association served over 300 prepared meals at Nativity Church in Ozone Park on Thanksgiving with all the trimmings including a choice of pies.
ONCA President Joe Caruana, third from right, and Vice President Nadira Indelicato, second from right, raised thousands of dollars for the event and reached out to area stores for contributions.
The civic group partnered with Frontline Food Queens, a grassroots organization that formed to provide food for essential workers during the pandemic.
ONCA treasurer Janice Bar, far left, Joseph Indelicato, Community Board 9 Chairman Kenichi Wilson, state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr., Assemblywoman-elect Jenifer Rajkumar, Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato, Councilman Eric Ulrich, Matt Abreau of Frontline Food Queens and Navy veteran Dominic Garcia, kneeling at center, all participated in the food distribution.
The elected officials not only showed up but volunteered for hours to aid in the distribution of the food.
Meal recipients received masks, hand sanitizer, a dozen eggs and a loaf of Wonder bread. ONCA also offered adult diapers and pullups as well as free, gently used clothes and housewares.
