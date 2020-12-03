The Ozone Park Residents Block Association and the Cityline Ozone Park Civilian Patrol delivered Thanksgiving dinner boxes to 450 Queens families in need.
The volunteers organized hundreds of food boxes at the Deshi Senior Center, top, packed them into cars, above, and delivered them on Thanksgiving Day.
The group partnered with the Ozone Park Kiwanis, Bangladeshi American Community Development and Youth Services, the United Bangladeshi American Youth Association, the Living Word Christian Fellowship and the Ozone Park Howard Beach Woodhaven Lions clubs.
— Max Parrott
