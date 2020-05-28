You may not be able to see it, but you can bet these volunteers who made last week’s Our Neighbors Civic Association of Ozone Park food giveaway a success were smiling when they took a brief break from their charitable endeavor to gather together.
Among those doing the work outside Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church were Jeanette Garramone, left, a candidate for Democratic district leader; longtime District Leader Lew Simon, next to her giving a thumb’s up; ONCA Vice President Nadira Indelicato, in wide-brimmed hat; civic activist Mike Scala, with box of food; and Joe Caruana, right, president of the ONCA and the Mary’s Nativity Golden Age Society.
Simon said acting Queens Borough President Sharon Lee obtained the 200 boxes of food that were given out in response to his request. They were provided as part of FreshDirect’s Operation 5-Borough Food Drive.
The ONCA will host another food giveaway June 14, at which it expects to serve 1,000 people. The event will be held at 3 p.m., again in front of Nativity Church, at 101-41 91 St. The civic will deliver to those who cannot come in person. For more information, one may call (917) 589-5555.
