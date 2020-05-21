The Ozone Park Residents Block Association will on May 26 be giving away food secured from FreshDirect by Assemblyman Mike Miller (D-Woodhaven).
Those in need are asked to visit facebook.com/groups/Ozoneparkvoice or send an email to ozpkrba@aol.com. An email with a number of details, all of them listed on the Facebook page, will be required to qualify.
The civic is not announcing the time and place of the giveaway and promises that it will not have hundreds of people wait in line for food; nor will it run out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.