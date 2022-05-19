The Cityline Ozone Park Civilian Patrol is seeking volunteers to join its efforts to provide safety and aid throughout the community.
Applicants must be over 18, be free of any felonies, have a valid driver’s license, speak and write in English, be a New York City resident and able to commit to at least 12 hours per month.
The COPCP operates observation and safety patrols, runs a weekly pantry in Ozone Park, acts as a police liaison and performs snow and graffiti removal among other community service projects.
Those interested in applying can visit copcp.org/volunteer.
On Tuesday, June 7, the group is hosting a free Overdose Rescue Training in partnership with the state Office of Addiction Services and Supports at Medina Hall.
The training teaches participants to recognize, respond to and reverse an opioid overdose using Naloxone and is open to those 16 years old and above. It includes certification and an overdose rescue kit. Registration is required. Visit copcp.org/naloxone.
— Deirdre Bardolf
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.