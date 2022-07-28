The Ozone Park Library will reopen for full service for the first time in more than two years following a roof replacement.
The opening, which will take place on Tuesday, August 2 at 1 p.m., is ahead of schedule. The Chronicle reported back in May that, according to a Queens Public Library spokesperson, the branch was scheduled to open in the fall.
Located at 92-24 Rockaway Blvd., the library will be open six days a week, from Monday through Saturday. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays it will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesdays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.; and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The space first closed in March of 2020 due to the pandemic. In September and October of 2020, it served as a Covid testing site. It then opened for to-go service until April 2021 and shortly after became a vaccination site for almost a year.
In March, it closed to undergo the renovations. On its website, the QPL thanked the Mayor’s Office and the office of Queens Borough President Donovan Richards for their financial support for the project.
— Deirdre Bardolf
