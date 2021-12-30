A shooting on Monday night at a Jackson Heights laundromat left one man dead and another man seriously injured.
Just after 8 p.m., officers from the 115th Precinct responded to a report of an assault at 94-01 37 Ave.
Officers discovered a 25-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the head. He was identified as Gilbert Gayosso, and lived on 38th Avenue in North Corona. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other victim, a 21-year-old man, was brought to nearby NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst and is in stable condition. He was shot in the torso and is expected to recover.
There have not been any arrests and the investigation is still ongoing.
Police are investigating possible gang ties related to the incident, according to published reports.
Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.
