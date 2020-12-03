Our Neighbors Civic Association of Ozone Park will hold a tree lighting at 6:20 p.m. Dec. 5 in front of Nativity Church at 91st Street and Rockaway Boulevard.
The lighting will happen immediately after the church’s Mass.
The tree was donated by Freddy Lisena of Lisena Landscaping and Garden Center in Broad Channel.
Even though the event is going to be brief, ONCA President Joe Caruana hopes it will bring a touch of normalcy to the season.
“It means a lot every year. It’s the kick-off for the holiday season. This year especially I’m hoping it’s going to be a shot in the arm. It’s a glimmer of hope,” Caruana said.
ONCA is planning to set up a Zoom live stream of the event. The Zoom meeting ID is 711 049 6097.
The group will also hold its holiday party at 6:30 p.m. at Prima Pasta at 161-50 B Cross Bay Blvd. in Ozone Park. Tickets are limited to 40 and are $40 to nonmembers. For members they are $30.
For more information, call ONCA at (917) 589-5555.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.