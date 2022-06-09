The Our Neighbors Civic Association of Ozone Park met last week at St. Anthony of Padua Church for the last time before it breaks for the summer.
The Wednesday meeting began with the colors being presented by Boy Scout Troop 177 from the Holy Child Jesus Catholic Academy, seen above in their uniforms.
Community groups and leaders were honored including St. Anthony’s pastor, the Rev. Hugh Burns, not seen, outgoing 102nd Precinct Deputy Inspector Antonio Fidacaro and 106th Precinct Capt. Jerome Bacchi, second and third from right, respectively, the West Hamilton Beach Volunteer Fire Department and FDNY Engine Cos. 285, 293, 294, 308 and 331.
A gift basket was presented to ONCA President Joe Caruana, top center in white, by Brina Ciaramella, top right, for his service.
The two presented more baskets as well as plaques to the fire departments this week.
Representatives from local elected officials’ offices spoke at the meeting, as did a Sanitation Department representative.
— Deirdre Bardolf
