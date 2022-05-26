An armed carjacking took place just before 9:30 p.m. on Saturday night in Ozone Park, according to police.
Three individuals in a red Toyota Corolla allegedly rear-ended a white Honda headed north on 78th Street. They got out and approached the victim’s vehicle, one displaying a firearm and stealing the man’s wallet. The perpetrator forced the victim out of his car and fled with the vehicle.
The victim was not injured in the incident, which occurred in the 102nd Precinct.
A police source confirmed that the victim was an off-duty officer. Aviation units reportedly canvassed the area and tracked the suspects down Rockaway Boulevard and through Inwood. The victim’s car was later found unoccupied near Beach 12th Street and Redfin Avenue in Far Rockaway.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, according to police.
There have been 90 car thefts this year in the 102nd Precinct, an 11 percent increase from this time last year. Robberies are up 137 percent with 79 so far this year compared to 32 this time last year, according to NYPD data.
— Deirdre Bardolf
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.