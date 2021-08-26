Three NYPD precincts are hosting blood drives Sept. 1 from 12 to 6 p.m.:
• the 106th Precinct, at 103-53 101 St. in Ozone Park;
• the 109th Precinct, at 37-05 Union St. in Flushing; and
• the 155th Precinct, at 92-15 Northern Blvd. in Jackson Heights.
The New York Blood Center asks donors to self-screen for Covid-19 before coming to donate. Those with fever or other symptoms, including cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing; who had close contact with someone diagnosed with or suspected of having Covid-19 in the last 14 days; or who have been diagnosed with or suspected of having it (until 28 days after the illness has resolved) are asked not to donate. The blood center does not test for the virus.
Donors must be at least 17, or 16 with written consent from a guardian, and weigh at least 110 pounds. Donors over 76 can participate if they meet eligibility criteria and provide a physician’s letter.
Donors can schedule appointments by calling 1 (800) 933-2566 or visiting nybc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.