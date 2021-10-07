The 106th Precinct’s crime prevention officers are holding an event at St. Helen Church in Howard Beach on Sunday to help protect personal property and provide domestic violence outreach. It will take place in the church parking lot at 157-10 83 St. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Crime Prevention Division provides services to assist in safeguarding property and personal protection.
They will be registering electronic devices to the NYPD Operation ID database. That makes items traceable so that, if stolen, they can be identified and returned to the owner if found. They can also locate items through software that is built into the device. If electronics are recovered and are not registered, police often cannot identify the owner.
The event will also include VIN etching, in which a vehicle’s identification number is etched into the window glass, which is a strong deterrent to thieves and helps trace stolen parts. Insurance discounts may be available for those who participate in VIN etching.
Domestic violence officers will also be providing pamphlets and services.
