The New York Families For Autistic Children Foundation held its eighth annual toy run last Sunday, with 300 motorcycles leading the way from the Forest Park bandshell to the American Legion in Broad Channel to deliver the toys.
The ride ended at the legion hall with food, raffles and live music.
The grand marshal of the event was Robbie O’Hare, center.
The event was dedicated to the memory of NYPD Highway Patrol Officer Anastasios Tsakos, who was hit by a drunk driver on the Long Island Expressway in April. Tow Trucks For Kids of NYC Inc. was a partner and the West Hamilton Beach Volunteer Fire Department participated as well.
— Deirdre Bardolf
