The New York Families for Autistic Children Foundation, a Howard Beach nonprofit group, organized its seventh annual Toy Run motorcycle ride on Sunday.
Around 200 motorcycles along with a group of tow trucks gathered in Forest Park bearing gifts for children and rode down to the VFW post in Broad Channel to deliver them.
The foundation partnered with Tow Trucks for Kids NYC and the Howard Beach Dads. The toys were distributed to some of NYFAC’s clients as well as a children’s hospital and the fire house in Broad Channel. All leftover toys were delivered to VFW groups Gold Star Families and Wounded Warriors.
—Max Parrott
