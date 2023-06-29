The New York Blood Center is experiencing a critical shortage with summer now here. Blood donors are needed for surgery, cancer patients, accident victims and new mothers and babies, among others.
Each donor can save as many as three lives. Information on how to donate or schedule a drive is available at nybc.org. Upcoming drives include:
• The Shops at Atlas Park, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, and Sunday, July 2; and Wednesday, July 5 from 1 to 7 p.m.;
• Baglung Sewa Samaj, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 2, at 75-15 Woodside Ave. in Elmhurst;
• LaGuardia Community College, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m on Thursday, July 13, at 31-10 Thomson Ave., Long Island City;
• Rotary Club NY of Queens and Gorkhali Samaj New York, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, at Queens Place mall at 88-01 Queens Blvd. in the former Outback Steakhouse; and
• Queens Place mall, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 23, at 88-01 Queens Blvd. in the former Outback Steakhouse.
