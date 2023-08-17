The New York Blood Center is experiencing a critical summer shortage. Blood donors are needed for surgery, cancer patients, accident victims and new mothers and babies, among others.
Information on how to donate blood or schedule a drive is available at nybc.org.
Upcoming drives include:
• The Shops at Atlas Park, 1 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29, at a bloodmobile; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, in the space next to next to TJ Maxx at the mall at 8000 Cooper Ave. in Glendale.
• Sunnyside Community Blood Drive, noon to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24, at 45-14 46 St. in Sunnyside;
• Queens Place mall, 1 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3, at 88-01 Queens Blvd., both inside the former Outback Steakhouse;
• NYPD 104th Precinct, noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5, at 64-02 Catalpa Ave. in Ridgewood; and
• NYPD 112th Precinct, noon to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, at 68-40 Austin St. in Forest Hills.
