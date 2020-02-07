Police say the unidentified man in this photo impersonated a police officer in an attempt to rob a UPS van in South Ozone Park three weeks ago.

On Jan. 11, he approached a 41-year-old UPS employee on 118th Street just before 4 p.m., identified himself as an officer and demanded to inspect the inside of the van. When the driver refused, the man struck him on the head with a flashlight and ran off.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES).