Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Rockaway Park) is seeking nominations for the 2021 Women of Distinction Awards to recognize and honor local women who are making a difference in the community and the lives of others.
Awards will be given for work in various fields, including healthcare, business, volunteerism, education and military service. Winners will be honored at an awards ceremony at 6 p.m. March 26 over Zoom.
“This last year has been challenging. However, countless women have stepped up to meet the needs of our community in really meaningful ways,” said Pheffer Amato. “In honor of Women’s History Month, I’m hosting my annual Women of Distinction Awards to highlight those who inspire others and are a positive force for change. We can never show enough thanks to these Women of Distinction, but to honor them with a special award ceremony is one step to show our gratitude.”
Nomination forms can be requested by emailing amatos@nyassembly.gov or by calling (718) 945-9550. Nominations should be submitted by March 12.
