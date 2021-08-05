The 106th Precinct’s new commanding officer, Capt. Jerome Bacchi, may be coming to the precinct fresh off a stint in the South Bronx, but that doesn’t mean that he’s new to South Queens.
Bacchi, who has served in the NYPD for 22 years, spent two years as a lieutenant in the 106th. It’s where he was promoted to captain, and not far from where he was born and raised in Woodhaven to the north.
For the last several years he has served at Police Service Area 7, a sector of the NYPD’s Housing Bureau that patrols the New York City Housing Authority developments within the confines of the Bronx’s 40th and 42nd precincts.
He said that he wants to tackle quality-of-life complaints in the precinct, and made a case for himself convincing enough to sell the Precinct Council as well as the rest of the civilian panel appointed to advise on the new leader of the precinct.
“I always say that precinct commanders come and go, police officers come and go, but who doesn’t come and go? The residents of the community. The 106th has one of the highest percentages of homeownership. And then there’s the business owners. These people have a financial stake in the community. It’s up to the Police Department to ensure that the community is safe and that their needs are met,” Bacchi told the Chronicle.
Bacchi has lived in different parts of the borough for all of his life. When he was growing up Bacchi wanted to be a firefighter, and took a job in the NYPD with the intention of eventually testing into the FDNY. But once he became a police officer he found that career more rewarding because he was always out in the community engaging with residents’ concerns.
He’s the first new commander in the 106th to come up through the new process that the mayor implemented earlier this year for selecting precinct commanders. The system gives community members input into who should take the role.
According to 106th Precinct Council President Frank Dardani, a panel of himself, the borough president and several community board members and business leaders interviewed four candidates proposed by the NYPD and suggested their favorite. Dardani said that the majority of questions revolved around quality-of-life concerns like noise, blocked driveways, truck problems and abandoned vehicles. They were tired of hearing what the police can’t do.
“When he answered these questions he really sold us that there were things that he really could implement,” Dardani said.
According to the mayor’s policy, the panel will continue to monitor Bacchi and evaluate his effectiveness, neighborhood engagement and responsiveness.
Bacchi said that resident participation is going to be important under his watch. He wants to try and increase the reach of the monthly Build the Block meetings that the precinct’s neighborhood coordination officers hold to hear directly from residents.
He also said that he’d be happy to coordinate with the neighborhood patrols like the Howard Beach Civilian Patrol and the Cityline Ozone Park Civilian Patrol, which overlap with the precinct, to get as much street-level information as possible.
“Sometimes a lot of crimes go unreported. If we don’t know about it we can’t effectively combat it,” he said.
