The National Park Service recently began a pilot program to help dispose of religious offerings that Hindu groups often cast from the Joseph P. Addabbo Bridge.
In an effort to stop the fruit, clay pottery and idols from washing ashore the NPS brought a cage located next to the gazebo at the northernmost point of Broad Channel in early November in time for the Hindu holy season of Diwali. The cage comes after years of complaints from residents of Howard Beach about debris from religious ceremonies floating onto the beach at Charles Park.
The NPS is partnering with a local Hindu organization, the United Madrassi Association, which will pick up the clay pots as needed so they can be repurposed as gravel in a pollinating garden.
Park Ranger Rick Jenkins said that he worked on the idea with a Hindu community liaison intern at the NPS to try to find “respectable and suitable second lives for these objects in ways that honor the worship that was done and doesn’t result in them being lost in the water at Jamaica Bay.”
Jenkins said that he chose the cage receptacle so that park visitors would not confuse it with a trash can.
“For years people have been saying that people need to pick up the trash but this isn’t trash. It’s religious iconography and symbols so they need to be treated with respect,” Jenkins said.
