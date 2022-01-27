A brand-new Covid-19 mobile truck is parked out at Richi Rich Palace in Richmond Hill offering free coronavirus PCR and rapid testing every Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The Richi Rich restaurant and bar’s parking lot is located at 110-19 Atlantic Ave. and the entry to the testing site is at 111th Street and the exit is at Atlantic Avenue for drivers, according to a Community Board 9 member. The mobile site, which is giving kids with parents priority service, is located near PS 62, PS 90, PS 51 and PS 306. It is also near the Boys and Girls Club of Metro Queens at 110-04 Atlantic Ave.
“Kids have been lining up for hours in the freezing cold,” said the CB 9 member, who requested anonymity. “Kids can go straight up to the front and get tested.”
While the mobile site is in Community District 9, which encompasses all or part of Woodhaven, Ozone Park, Richmond Hill and Kew Gardens, it is available to all people in Queens who are in need of getting a test.
“It’s also near the Atlantic Diner and is accessible by the Q37 and 24 buses,” said the CB 9 member. “It was the brainchild of Simcha Waisman, the president of the 102nd Precinct Community Council.”
Waisman wanted kids to have easy access to the test, according to his spokeswoman.
“He was also thinking about children with disabilities,” said the spokeswoman.
A free rapid-testing vehicle is also in Councilwoman Selvena Brooks-Powers’ (D-Laurelton) district, according to her Constituent Services director, Norman Jones. The vehicle is located at 222-02 Merrick Blvd., according to Jones, who announced its availability at Monday’s Community Board 13 meeting.
“The vehicle will be there until this Sunday the 30th,” said Jones. “It will be there from 8 a.m. through 7 p.m.”
State Sen. James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park) is working in collaboration with Smile4Life Security Protection Corp., Rochdale Social Services Inc. and Rochdale Village Senior Center with a free walk-up nasal PCR testing site at the Rochdale Village Community Center Courtyard from Thursday (seniors only) to Friday (all) and results will be available within 48 to 72 hours, according to Laura Wharton, Sanders’ economic development director. The courtyard is at 169-65 137 Ave.
“It’s from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.,” said Wharton.
People getting tested at the community courtyard site must wear masks and maintain social distancing guidelines, according to Sanders’ office. If anyone wants more information about the site, reach out to Lisa George, the senator’s constituent services representative, by calling (718) 523-3069 or the Rochdale Village Senior Center at (718) 525-2800 ext. 100.
“As many as one in three people with coronavirus show no symptoms but could be spreading the virus in the community without knowing,” according to Sanders’ office. “Testing is one layer in a multi-layered approach to preventing the spread of Covid-19. Testing sooner will help individuals who are infected access treatment and isolate sooner, preventing the spread and keeping people healthy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.