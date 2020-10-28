New Ozone Park sign lost and found

On Monday, Ozone Park leaders unveiled a new neighborhood sign. On Tuesday morning, it was gone. Come Wednesday, the sign was found, but the hunt for those responsible is still underway.
The rapid sequence of events involving the refurbished “Welcome to Ozone Park” sign started on Monday morning when Councilman Eric Ulrich (R-Ozone Park), state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach), Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Rockaway Park) and other community members gathered with workers from Cannon Signs & Awning to install the new sign near the corner of 149th Avenue and Cross Bay Boulevard.
The old version of the iconic symbol of Ozone Park pride had seen better days since being introduced in 2003.
By Tuesday morning the new sign had mysteriously vanished. Monday night, within mere hours of its installation, thieves sawed through its base and took off with the heavy object. Ulrich, Addabbo and Amato were furious.
“Last night’s brazen theft of the newly installed ‘Welcome To Ozone Park’ is not only despicable — it is a slap in the face to all residents of Ozone Park. This sign was much more than a greeting — it served as a symbol of the strength and resiliency of this great community and its residents,” they wrote in a joint statement.
Wednesday morning two more developments happened. After police secured security footage from the neighborhood that captured two vandals in the act, they sent out a photo of the suspects asking for identifying information. Shortly thereafter, two neighborhood walkers found the sign laying next to the sidewalk south of Vito Locascio Field on North Conduit Avenue and notified the Ozone Park Residents Block Association, and in turn the police.
No damage had been done to the sign itself, a mark of the craftsmanship of Joe Cannon, its fabricator. Cannon made the sign from a polyvinyl board and sealed the sign with a special coating used on cars to prevent weathering.
“The only way someone could ruin that sign is if someone were to go at it with a hammer,” Cannon said.
Though Ulrich, who worked for months with civic leaders to create the new sign, said that he plans to reinstall it next week, he swore that its captors would receive legal consequences.
“It sends a message that some people think they are above the law. They fancy themselves vigilantes. They can do whatever they want. That’s why we’re taking a zero tolerance approach to this,” Ulrich told the Chronicle Wednesday morning, and reiterated it after learning the sign was recovered.
Ulrich said that he had talked to District Attorney Melinda Katz, and claimed she had told him that she was ready to throw the book at the thieves once apprehended.
The police have asked anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Officer Daniel Rivera at (718) 845-2261 or Detective Borough Queens South at (718) 969-5005.
UPDATE
This article's headline was edited to say the sign was new.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.