Ozone Park’s newly elected Democratic District Leader Mufazzal Hossain, who claims to be the first Bangladeshi-American member of that office in Queens, snapped into action last Friday on the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha to provide services for his community outside a mosque.
Hossain saw the opportunity of Eid services as a chance to reach a group of people in one swoop to provide three much-needed services to the largely Bengali section of the neighborhood.
In the Richmond Hill, South Richmond Hill and Ozone Park area of southern Queens, where the Census response lags behind much of the rest of the borough, community leaders have had to find gathering places to sit down with hard-to-reach members of the community to make sure that they fill out their forms.
When Hossain started communicating with Democratic Assembly nominee Jenifer Rajkumar, Councilman Eric Ulrich (R-Ozone Park), Our Neighbors of Ozone Park Civic Association President Joe Caruana and Community Board 9 Chairman Kenichi Wilson, he kept adding services to what was originally a Census outreach effort.
The event ended up as a de facto assembly line leading from the Fultoli Jame Masjid mosque to antibody testing, free food distribution, voter registration and the Census station.
Hossain said that his background as a South Asian representative helped him in his goal of reaching as many folks with the services as possible.
“The South Asian community as a whole has been super underserved. Finally we have representatives like Mufazzal and Jenifer who are here to make a difference,” said Arvind Sooknanan, Rajkumar’s campaign manager.
After filling out his Census, Ozone Park resident Mahabubur Rahman said that he was just looking for the right opportunity to take care of the survey. With his done, he said it was time to focus on making sure his neighbors did the same.
“Whoever we know, we have to push each other to fill out the Census,” Rahman said.
While Caruana managed the food distribution, Wilson oversaw the antibody testing. He helped connect Hossain to two RVs that functioned as mobile antibody testing sites.
Waiting in line for an antibody test, Badrul Islam said that he hadn’t been planning to get one until he saw the tent at the event. But now that he had started to work again for Grubhub, he thought it would be a good idea.
In an effort to help convince constituents about the virtues of testing, Rajkumar herself decided to publicly get a test.
Asked whether she was finicky about needles, she said, “I come from a family of doctors, so I’m used to it.”
Despite high attendance, the event goes to show how slowgoing the process of in-person Census outreach can be. Even with large groups of men spilling through the mosque for Eid services on the hour, after two hours the Census tent had helped only 20 of the residents fill out the survey.
CORRECTION
This article originally misstated Mufazzal Hossain’s status as being the first South Asian Democratic district leader. He is the first Bangladeshi-American district leader in Queens. We regret the error.
