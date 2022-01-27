The Howard Beach Lindenwood Civic Association swore in its new leadership during a virtual meeting on Tuesday night.
Nominations were held in November and the existing board voted on them.
Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park), who was the former president of the civic, swore in the new members.
Barbara McNamara and Phyllis Inserillo were elected to be co-presidents.
McNamara has been on the civic since it started 14 years ago. Inserillo, who also serves as Ariola’s chief of staff, is new to the board but her involvement with the civic is not new as she has organized events for them in the past.
Jay Frango, an FDNY firefighter, and Nick Spinelli, chief of the West Hamilton Beach Volunteer Fire Department, were named as safety coordinators.
The group also announced a new block captains program, which assigns a leader to each street, or couple of streets, tasked with alerting neighbors of important matters and connecting them with services. They have many events planned and more information can be found on their Facebook page.
— Deirdre Bardolf
