Two landmark bills to expand benefits and protections for domestic workers were signed into law by Gov. Hochul at the close of 2021.
Both bills, A6077A and A8007, were introduced by Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven).
“With a new year comes a new era of dignity and respect for our domestic workers,” Rajkumar said in a prepared statement.
“They are a cornerstone of our economy and our society. By caring for our children, our aging parents and our loved ones with disabilities, they allow so many of us the flexibility to pursue careers.”
The first bill includes domestic workers into the Human Rights Law of New York State, granting protections against workplace harassment and discrimination.
The second bill extends paid family leave benefits to domestic workers. Those who work at least 20 hours per week will now be entitled to paid leave and temporary disability insurance. Previously, they needed to work at least 40 hours, despite a 20-hour minimum in most other industries.
There are more than 300,000 domestic workers and 2.7 million households that employ them in the state, according to the National Domestic Workers Alliance.
In New York City, their medium annual income is $21,320. Domestic workers are vulnerable to exploitation, harassment and discrimination due to the informal and isolated nature of the work, experts say.
In New York State, 93 percent of domestic workers are women, 69 percent are immigrants and 30 percent are African American.
“Domestic workers deserve the same freedom from discrimination and harassment afforded anyone at an office desk,” Rajkumar said in the statement.
“Just as domestic workers provide care for us, we must provide them the paid leave they need if they or their loved ones are sick. I thank Governor Kathy Hochul for recognizing that domestic workers are workers and signing my bills into law.”
In his first days in office, Mayor Adams applauded the legislation. “My mother was a house cleaner and cook, so I know the challenges domestic workers face firsthand,” he said in a statement.
“There were times she had to choose between taking care of her children and putting food on the table. Thanks to Assembly Member Rajkumar, there is hope for families like mine. It’s time for domestic workers to be treated with the dignity and respect they deserve under the law, and I look forward to partnering with Assembly Member Rajkumar to continue supporting them and all working-class New Yorkers.”
In Rajkumar’s speech to the Assembly, she said the inspiration for the bill was contituents like one of hers from Guyana who spends long days caring for children. The woman volunteered with Rajkumar at food drives and dreamt of buying a home and putting her own daughter through school.
“Her desire to give back to her community, to be independent and to succeed in the United States, is inspiring and is what the American Dream is all about. I introduced this bill for her and for women like her.”
