The Howard Beach Lindenwood Civic Association’s first meeting back in person and with a new board covered a lot of ground on Tuesday night, from plans to spruce up Charles Park to 9/11 tributes to the town’s 125th anniversary.
For the first time, Howard Beach will receive a seedling from the Survivor Tree, a tree that was severely damaged at Ground Zero and rehabilitated by the Parks Department, civic Co-president Phyllis Inserillo announced. Each year, the 9/11 Memorial grants seedlings to three communities that have endured tragedies.
Howard Beach is home to many first responders and families of 9/11 victims and is dedicated to honoring those affected by the attacks, and it was also impacted by Superstorm Sandy, which all contributed to its selection for one of the trees, explained Inserillo.
Lisena Landscaping will nurse the tree until a permanent home is found for it.
Inserillo said the tree will be part of this year’s Sept. 11 tributes, which will begin on Sept. 15 at Charles Park.
The Charles Park events are part of a larger effort to improve the area. “We want to help fix it,” said Inserillo. “We want to be part of bringing the families back to Charles Park.”
Leading up to the summer, activities will take place there including painting the bleachers and painting gnomes to place around the park. The civic will be raising money to clean up the park in partnership with the Jamaica Bay-Rockaway Parks Conservancy.
The current winter-themed mural across from the 9/11 memorial near Shore Parkway will become a tribute to Howard Beach, highlighting the neighborhood throughout the decades in honor of the anniversary.
The civic is hosting an Easter Hop ’n’ Treat event in April and it is also accepting submissions for a new block captains program.
A Spring Giving drive organized by the civic is donating supplies to the FDNY’s Engine 221/Ladder 173 firehouse through an Amazon wish list. More information can be found on the group’s Facebook page.
Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) spoke of efforts to put cameras in dumping zones and funds that have been allocated for domestic violence outreach, programming for seniors and sustainable gardens in schools.
Capt. Jerome Bacchi of the 106th Precinct heard concerns from residents about attempted break-ins. He spoke of an increase in grand larcenies and domestic violence but tried to assuage concerns about increases in crime. “The cops are out there. We’re doing our job,” he said, citing recent arrests including of burglars disguised as construction workers.
To end the meeting, a student from the High School for Construction Trades, Engineering and Architecture appealed to the crowd to donate to the Redhawk Robotics team as they work to raise $30,000 to compete in the world championship in Houston, Texas.
