Federal authorities have indicted a third man in connection with the March 2020 robbery that netted $280,000 from Aqueduct Race Track, and have added an obstruction of justice charge against a former security guard who was arrested last June as the alleged inside man on the crime.
A superseding indictment handed up by a federal grand jury last week charged Khaleel Williams, 32, with conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery and possessing and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.
Lafayette Morrison of Jamaica, formerly a security guard at the track, and Lamel Miller already were facing the same three charges.
Morrison also was charged with obstruction of justice for allegedly posing as a victim during the robbery and lying to investigators during the investigation, in the five-page indictment obtained Monday from the office of Mark Lesko, acting United States attorney for the Eastern District of New York.
The robbery took place at about 9:45 p.m. on March 7 following the Aqueduct Gotham Day races. Morrison was escorting two clerks with the day’s cash to the track’s vault when two armed men wearing surgical masks confronted them on a catwalk between the first and second floors of the office area.
The gunmen took the victims’ cell phones and the money while forcing them, along with Morrison, into a nearby closet.
Federal authorities back in June alleged that cell phones that were purchased from a MetroPCS store on Guy R. Brewer Boulevard the day before, as well as cell tower data from Miller’s and Morrison’s own phones tie the men to the crime.
In a related 28-page statement, federal prosecutors have asked the court to deny defense motions to suppress statements made by Morrison during interviews prior to his arrest; and by Miller to suppress evidence from two cars he allegedly purchased on consecutive days three weeks after the robbery and subsequently gave to others.
