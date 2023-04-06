The Our Neighbors Civic Association of Ozone Park is back to business with the addition of some new board members. Elections took place at the monthly meeting on Tuesday night at the American Legion hall in Ozone Park.
The new board consists of John Pikul, left, sergeant at arms; Jamie Nicolella, treasurer; Joe Caruana, president; Robert Joseph Mestrandrea Jr., vice president; Marianne Megna, secretary; and Carl Perrera, transportation director.
Nicolella and Megna are new to the board. This will be Caruana’s third term serving and Mestrandrea’s second.
— Deirdre Bardolf
