Neir’s deal will keep the drinks flowing

The taps will remain open at Neir’s Tavern in Woodhaven, the neighborhood stalwart believed to be the oldest continuously operating bar in New York City, thanks to an accord reached among its owner and landlords, area officials and the Queens Chamber of Commerce.

The historical gin joint was due to serve its last rounds Sunday because of an unaffordable rent hike, according to owner Loy Gordon. But after Gordon announced last call on social media a few days ago, officials from City Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village) and Assemblyman Mike Miller (D-Woodhaven) to Mayor de Blasio leapt into action to keep Neir’s alive.

De Blasio slammed the building’s owners for jacking up the rent and stopped by to raise a glass and man the taps himself, multiple media outlets reported. And the rescuers held a meeting with Gordon and the landlords, two brothers from northern Queens.

The landlords reportedly faced troubles of their own, such as the lack of a proper certificate of occupancy for the building. The accord that was reached allows them to work with the city in a nonadversarial manner to resolve outstanding issues, allowing for a lower rent increase, the media reports said.

Neir’s has been serving drinks since 1829, when it opened next to a long-gone horse-racing track, operating under several names over the years before it was bought by a man named Neir more than a century ago. It is said by some to be the place where performer Mae West got her start, though that is fiercely disputed. Undisputed is that it was a filming location for the renowned 1990 gangster movie “Goodfellas,” as well as the 2011 action flick “Tower Heist.”

Also undisputed is that it is an important piece of Woodhaven’s past and present and, for now at least, thanks to the intervention of the governmental and business powers that be, its future.