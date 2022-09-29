Celebrate the road to 200 years of Neir’s at a block party birthday bash this weekend.
The historic tavern turns 193 this year and festivities will include the whole family. They take place on Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. at 88th Avenue between 77th and 78th streets.
There will be a bounce house, a steeplechase contest, a DJ, dancing, face painting, and food and refreshments including hot dogs, cotton candy and cake. At 3 p.m., there will be an awards ceremony for the Neir’s Ambassadors, which will be attended by Councilman Bob Holden (D-Maspeth), Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven), Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, Queens Chamber of Commerce CEO Tom Grech and others.
The Kiwanis Club of Ozone Park-Woodhaven is a partner for the event, which is also made possible with the help of over 200 volunteers and ambassadors.
The watering hole is one of the oldest and most historic continuously operating taverns in the city that has been in the same location for its entire history.
Visit neirstavern.com for more.
— Deirdre Bardolf
