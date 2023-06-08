Two friends were killed by a drunk driver in South Richmond Hill early Monday morning, according to officials.
A little after 4 a.m. on Monday morning, police responded to a call of a collision at 117th Street and 111th Avenue.
A preliminary investigation found that 22-year-old Tamir Khan, of 117th Street, was driving an Audi A4 at a high speed headed north on the block on which he lived. He allegedly blew a stop sign and hit a silver 2001 Toyota Camry heading west on 111th Avenue, which then spun into a pole.
Khan left the scene but returned 30 minutes later, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz’s Office. Police say he struck two parked cars as well.
In the Camry were Inderdeo John, 64, and Charles Harris, 71, who both lived on 128th Street, a mile from the accident.
John was transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Harris later succumbed to his injuries.
Khan was taken into custody at the scene. Charges against him include manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, assault and driving while intoxicated. His blood alcohol content was .09 percent, according to the DA’s Office. He was released on bail and must return to court on Friday. He faces 25 years if convicted.
“This was a horrific collision that we allege was caused by the defendant’s complete disregard for the rules of the road and for the lives of other motorists and pedestrians,” Katz said in a prepared statement.
“We will seek justice for the victims and their loves ones,” she added.
John’s Facebook profile says he was from Guyana and worked for a car service. A neighbor, Carolyn Dixon, wrote in a post that he would drive her around, including to distribute food during the pandemic and to the homes of families affected by gun violence. “I will miss you dearly,” Dixon wrote.
Charles Harris was a car enthusiast who often posted on Facebook about being grateful for “the little things” and for “another day.”
A family member, Tisha Harris, described him on Facebook as a father, husband, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend. “He was loved by many ... and will be truly missed,” she wrote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.