102nd Pct. gets a new commander

The 102nd Precinct, which covers Richmond Hill, South Richmond Hill and Woodhaven, has a new boss.

Capt. Antonio Fidacaro, a 15-year-veteran of the NYPD and the top officer in Lower Manhattan’s transit district, was named commanding officer of the precinct last week.

He replaces Deputy Inspector Courtney Nilan, who had been commander of the 102nd since November 2017. A popular figure in the neighborhoods, Nilan has been transferred to a new post in the NYPD’s Intelligence unit.

Fidacaro is not new to South Queens. As a sergeant, he was assigned to the 106th Precinct in Howard Beach and Ozone Park.

He also had a stint at One Police Plaza as a captain in the Office of Management and Planning in the NYPD’s administrative bureau.

The new appointment comes a week after a change at the top of Patrol Borough Queens South, which oversees the 102nd and seven other precincts.

Assistant Chief Ruben Beltran, the former commander of the NYPD’s School Safety Division, was named to take over late last month for Chief David Barerre, who’d been in charge of the sprawling borough command for six years.

Transfers of commanding officers are routine in the NYPD every two to four years.