One of the gunmen in the June shooting in Ozone Park that left a Connecticut man dead was arrested last week and has been indicted.
Richard Dixon, 32, of Springfield Gardens, was arraigned last Friday for murder and other crimes in the fatal shooting of Raymond Francis, who was Dixon’s accomplice, on June 19 at 5 a.m., according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.
Dixon and his “associate” Francis had approached Kenardo Kelly and Dwayne Whyte, who were sitting in their cars on Cross Bay Boulevard near Pitkin Avenue.
Dixon fired shots at Kelly with an assault style weapon, according to a press release from the DA’s Office.
Whyte, from another vehicle, began shooting at Dixon, who pivoted and returned fire, accidentally hitting his partner in crime, Francis, who was found at the scene atop his handgun, the office said.
Kelly was taken to the hospital for treatment of a broken jaw and gunshot wounds to his face and upper back.
Whyte was taken to the hospital for his gunshot wounds to the leg.
The next morning, authorities announced that Whyte had been arrested and charged with attempted murder, attempted assault and criminal possession of a firearm.
Dixon sought treatment at a Nassau County hospital for his gunshot wounds to the leg, groin, buttocks and knee and his wounds helped identify him as a suspect, according to the DA’s Office.
Security camera footage caught Dixon driving his wife’s vehicle from their residence on the day of the incident and it was spotted again driving away from the scene.
The location is near Desarc Road and Redding Street, where there was a catering hall that garnered complaints in the past.
Dixon was arrested last Thursday. If convicted, he faces 25 years to life in prison.
“As alleged, this is yet another example of the brazen lawlessness inherent in illegal gun use,” Katz said in a prepared statement.
“We need to do everything we can, on the streets and in the courts, to eradicate the plague of gun violence from society.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.