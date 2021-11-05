The remains of a World War I veteran who went missing 45 years ago have been identified and a Queens man has been charged with his murder.
George Clarence Seitz, who was 81 years old at the time, went missing at approximately 10 a.m. on Dec. 10, 1976 and was last seen leaving his home in Jamaica to get a haircut, law enforcement officials announced on Wednesday.
The dismembered remains were found two years ago in the backyard of a home in Richmond Hill that was previously owned by Martin Motta, 74, of Jamaica. Motta also owned the barbershop Seitz visited on the day he went missing, The New York Times reported.
Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz and NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea announced that Motta has been indicted by a Queens grand jury and charged with second-degree murder.
Seitz’s disappearance drew little attention until 2019, when a woman called detectives saying that she knew about a murder in the 1970s and told them where the body was buried. She said that when she was 10 years old, she saw her mother’s boyfriend cutting up a body and burying it, The Times reported.
The paper also reported that authorities said the motive was robbery and that Seitz was reclusive and known to carry thousands of dollars on him at a time.
On March 12, 2019, a pelvis and partial torso were uncovered under concrete in the yard of 87-72 115 St. in Richmond Hill, according to the charges.
Because the bones were so old, the District Attorney’s Office and the NYPD sought assistance from a private laboratory and the FBI to generate the victim’s identity.
“After 45 years, the alleged killer of a WWI Veteran is being held accountable and brought to justice,” said Katz in a statement.
“We hope the identification of the remains and the indictment in this case will begin to bring peace and closure to his loved ones. This indictment serves as an example of how police and prosecutors work together to bring individuals alleged to have committed crimes to justice, regardless of how much time passes or how many obstacles are placed in our path.”
Motta was ordered back to court today and faces up to 25 years to life in prison.
