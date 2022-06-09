In collaboration with Saint-Cyr Art Studio Commercial & Community Murals, eighth-grade students at Robert H. Goddard MS 202 have painted a colorful mural conveying themes of community, equity and diversity on the walls by the school auditorium.
The mural was started back in the 2019-20 school year, but the pandemic shelved the project for two years, until teachers Ivana Ng-Koubek and Dawn Woods decided it was time to get back to it. They thought students needed a symbol of hope and could be inspired by the new mural.
The students and teachers partnered with Saint-Cyr Art Studio from start to finish, giving ideas, sketches and time to complete the final design and choose the colors that would adorn the walls of the Ozone Park school. The multifaceted mural includes a representation of Earth, a rainbow, a peace sign, a ladder to a signpost emblazoned with professions such as teacher, artist and doctor, and much more.
“The students were a vital component of the process from beginning to end,” parent coordinator Judy Rea said in announcing the mural’s completion. “They took pride and found it so rewarding to be a part of something so special to add to the school community.”
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
