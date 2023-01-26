MS 202 Principal William Fitzgerald returned to work in Ozone Park this week after an unknown “personnel matter.”
He was put on leave back in November, the Chronicle reported, and an investigation was pending.
“As a result of a personnel matter Principal William Fitzgerald has been reassigned pending investigation,” a Department of Education spokesperson said at the time following an anonymous tip that the principal was gone without explanation.
“Our district superintendent is working to support M.S. 202 to ensure that students remain successful,” the spokesperson said.
A letter from District 27 Superintendent David Norment to the school community last Friday stated that as of Monday, Fitzgerald would “return to duty” as principal.
The letter thanked Assistant Principal Kelly Barton for her service during Fitzgerald’s absence.
He has been principal at the school since 2008, according to reports.
— Deirdre Bardolf
