A Jamaica man was killed when he fell off his motorcycle on a dangerous portion of the Conduit last Friday.
Just after noon, police in the 106th Precinct responded to a call of a motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle on North Conduit Avenue near 79th Street.
Officers found 54-year-old Dwayne General lying in the road with trauma to his body. He was transported to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
General was riding a 2012 Yamaha V-Star Cruiser westbound when he “failed to properly navigate the roadway,” the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad determined. The motorcycle fell over and came to a stop. The investigation is ongoing.
The incident happened just west of 79th Street, according to authorities.
The notoriously dangerous area of North and South Conduit avenues near 79th Street is slated for traffic improvements.
After years of community requests, the city Department of Transportation last month announced that traffic signals will be installed on both sides, which are separated by a grassy median that pedestrians and bikers cross to and from the Linden Center mall, as well as other measures.
In 2021, 24-year-old Kimberly Ortega was hit and killed by a driver while coming from the gym there.
The Ozone Park Residents Block Association said it will push for the traffic light installation to be expedited.
