  • February 7, 2020
  • Welcome!
    |
    ||
    Logout|My Dashboard

Queens Chronicle

Moritorium on street work

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, February 6, 2020 10:30 am

Moritorium on street work 0 comments

For observant Jews, the aggravation of street repaving or tree-trimming on their blocks is complicated by the prohibition against driving on certain religious holidays.

Last fall in Central Queens, notices telling car owners to move or get towed were posted 24 hours before five Jewish holy days, including Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.

Councilwoman Karen Koslowitz (D-Forest Hills) summoned city officials to her office to work out a schedule that avoids disruptive work in Community Districts 8 and 9 on holy days “to make sure it doesn’t happen again,” her spokesman said.

At the meeting were, clockwise from front center, Tommy Lin, Department of Environmental Protection; Michael Cohen, spokesman for Koslowitz; Aaron Cyperstein, the Met Council; Rabbi Daniel Pollack, community liaison for Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing); John O’Neill, Department of Transportation; Koslowitz; Cornelius Rosario and Michael Micieli of the Parks Department; James McClelland, district manager of Community Board 9; Kenichi Wilson, chairman of CB 9 and Jessica Douglas, Department of Design and Construction.

— Michael Shain

QueensChronicle.com

More about

More about

Posted in , , on Thursday, February 6, 2020 10:30 am. , ,

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments

Submit your news!

Submit your news!

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Submit news

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

© Copyright 2020, Queens Chronicle, Glendale, NY. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]