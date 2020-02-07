Moritorium on street work

For observant Jews, the aggravation of street repaving or tree-trimming on their blocks is complicated by the prohibition against driving on certain religious holidays.

Last fall in Central Queens, notices telling car owners to move or get towed were posted 24 hours before five Jewish holy days, including Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.

Councilwoman Karen Koslowitz (D-Forest Hills) summoned city officials to her office to work out a schedule that avoids disruptive work in Community Districts 8 and 9 on holy days “to make sure it doesn’t happen again,” her spokesman said.

At the meeting were, clockwise from front center, Tommy Lin, Department of Environmental Protection; Michael Cohen, spokesman for Koslowitz; Aaron Cyperstein, the Met Council; Rabbi Daniel Pollack, community liaison for Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing); John O’Neill, Department of Transportation; Koslowitz; Cornelius Rosario and Michael Micieli of the Parks Department; James McClelland, district manager of Community Board 9; Kenichi Wilson, chairman of CB 9 and Jessica Douglas, Department of Design and Construction.

— Michael Shain