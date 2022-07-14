Extra funding this year will go towardsending students in District 32 to the 9/11 Memorial Museum in Manhattan.
Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) has secured $55,000 in funding for the trips.
“It is so important that the coming generations remember the heroism and the sacrifice of so many people on that day,” Ariola said in a prepared statement.
“There are children being born today to parents who were not alive when 9/11 happened. For these young people, the impact of the attacks might not be the same as those who lived through the events. That’s why we need to preserve the memory of all of those lost, and make sure that our students can learn about the many ways that America was changed that day.”
The monies comprise $5,000 in annual discretionary funding and a $50,000 allocation from the Speaker’s Office that Ariola specifically advocated for this year.
Schools interested in planning a trip can contact the councilwoman’s office.
In June, Ariola sponsored a free trip to the museum for community members.
— Deirdre Bardolf
