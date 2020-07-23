Police are looking for a Howard Beach man who has been missing since July 13.
Richard Nocero, 59, was last seen at 21-42 28 St. in Astoria.
He is white, approximately 5-foot-10, 220 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and gray sneakers.
The NYPD is encouraging anyone with information regarding Nocero to call Det. Joel Ramos at (718) 845-2261.
Anyone with information can also call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypd crimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter.
