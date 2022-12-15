Three teenage boys were arrested and charged with gang assault for an attack that left one man dead in Ozone Park last Wednesday afternoon.
Just before 3 p.m., officers in the 106th Precinct responded to a call of two men who were stabbed near Lefferts and Rockaway boulevards.
Justin Shaw, 20, of Brooklyn, was pronounced dead at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center. He had sustained stab wounds to the chest. Another 20-year-old man, who was stabbed in the leg, was listed in stable condition.
Further investigation revealed the victims engaged in a dispute with a group of others, which escalated and led to the stabbings, according to police.
Late Thursday, police announced that three males ages 13, 15 and 17 were arrested and charged with gang assault and assault, and the 17-year-old also was charged with criminal possession of a weapon.
They were taken into custody shortly after the incident, a police spokesperson said.
— Deirdre Bardolf
