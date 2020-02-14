Miller shows love to vets

For 11 years, Assemblyman Mike Miller (D-Woodhaven) has sponsored the Valentines for Veterans Drive collecting toiletries and cards for patients at the New York State Veterans Home at St. Albans.
Miller, center, and a group of volunteers from Vietnam Veterans of America Queens Chapter 32, 104COP/GCOP, Beacon of Peace and the Rotary Club of South Queens helped make this year’s delivery last Thursday.
“I truly want to thank everyone,” the lawmaker said.
