Miller shows love to vets

For 11 years, Assemblyman Mike Miller (D-Woodhaven) has sponsored the Valentines for Veterans Drive collecting toiletries and cards for patients at the New York State Veterans Home at St. Albans.

Miller, center, and a group of volunteers from Vietnam Veterans of America Queens Chapter 32, 104COP/GCOP, Beacon of Peace and the Rotary Club of South Queens helped make this year’s delivery last Thursday.

“I truly want to thank everyone,” the lawmaker said.