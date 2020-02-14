  • February 14, 2020
  • Welcome!
    |
    ||
    Logout|My Dashboard

Queens Chronicle

Miller shows love to vets

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, February 13, 2020 10:30 am

Miller shows love to vets 0 comments

For 11 years, Assemblyman Mike Miller (D-Woodhaven) has sponsored the Valentines for Veterans Drive collecting toiletries and cards for patients at the New York State Veterans Home at St. Albans.

Miller, center, and a group of volunteers from Vietnam Veterans of America Queens Chapter 32, 104COP/GCOP, Beacon of Peace and the Rotary Club of South Queens helped make this year’s delivery last Thursday.

“I truly want to thank everyone,” the lawmaker said.

QueensChronicle.com

More about

More about

Posted in on Thursday, February 13, 2020 10:30 am. ,

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments

Submit your news!

Submit your news!

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Submit news

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

© Copyright 2020, Queens Chronicle, Glendale, NY. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]