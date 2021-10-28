A walk last weekend in honor of a Howard Beach mom fighting metastatic breast cancer raised over $1,100 that will go towards a research grant for the disease.
Kelly Adams-Mahindra, a pediatric pulmonologist, has been fighting since her diagnosis in November of 2019. She was 39 when she found a lump while nursing.
“Miles for MBC & Kelly Marie” raised the money for a grant of $250,000, which will go to METAvivor, a volunteer-led non-profit organization.
Through the combined efforts of fundraisers across the country, they are just $25,000 short of their goal.
“After researching a lot of organizations, I found METAvivor. One hundred percent of the proceeds go to metastatic breast cancer research,” said Adams-Mahindra.
“Only 3 to 5 percent of the money donated to breast cancer is allocated towards metastatic breast cancer and that is the one that kills people.”
Saturday’s event was held at Charles Park in Howard Beach and participants walked three miles in honor of Adams-Mahindra.
Adams-Mahindra fights the disease with support from her husband, TJ, and their 5-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter.
“Along with prayer, positivity, exercise, chemotherapy and some homeopathic treatments, Kelly is an inspiration to those that know her,” said her friend Danielle Graziano in an email.
For more information and to donate, visit metavivor.org.
