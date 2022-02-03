Due to last weekend’s storm, the New York Mets postponed their job fair to this Saturday, Feb. 5, the organization said Jan. 27.
Originally slated for Jan. 29, the Citi Field event is co-sponsored by the Queens Chamber of Commerce.
Openings for the 2022 baseball season span several departments, including security, parking, ballpark operations and guest experience. Citi Field employees must be fully vaccinated.
The fair will occur over two sessions on Feb. 5: one from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and another from 2 to 5 p.m. Complete the required registration at mlb.com/mets/forms/nym-job-fair-registration.
