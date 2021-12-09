The Christmas tree was not the only star of the show at the Howard Beach Lindenwood Civic Association’s tree lighting last Saturday.
Festivities included ukulele players led by music teacher Nicole Cicero and a performance by dancers from Fazio Dance Center, center.
The tree was donated by Lisena Landscaping. The NYPD and the West Hamilton Beach Volunteer Fire Department facilitated the event.
Among those in attendance were state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr., above left, Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato, above right, District Attorney Melinda Katz and Councilwoman-elect Joann Ariola.
— Deirdre Bardolf
